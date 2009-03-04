FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
hace 8 años
Argentina stocks jump 6 pct on oil rise; peso eases
SECCIONES
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
4 de marzo de 2009 / 20:40 / hace 8 años

Argentina stocks jump 6 pct on oil rise; peso eases

Redacción de Reuters

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, March 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Wednesday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV soared 6.03 percent to 986.27 points as a rise in global oil prices lifted energy-related shares. Stocks were also buoyed by news the government and Argentine farmers reached partial accords late on Tuesday aimed at defusing a lengthy political battle over export taxes.

* Shares of market heavyweight Tenaris TENA.BA, a top global producer of steel pipes for the energy industry, rose 6.63 percent to 30.55 pesos.

* On the broad market volume was a $16.3 million. Of active issues, 41 advanced, 12 declined and 10 were unchanged.

* The easing of tensions in Argentina's farm conflict also lifted government bonds traded over the counter in Buenos Aires, which gained 1.1 percent on average.

* Dollar-denominated "Par" bonds ARPARD=RASL rose 1.6 percent while dollar-denominated Disc paper gained 2.6 percent.

* The Argentine peso weakened to its lowest level since January 2002 in formal exchange between banks as exporters held off on cashing in their earnings amid a recent weakening trend in the currency.

* The peso shed 0.21 percent to 3.61/3.6125 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso fell 0.80 percent to end at 3.7225/3.7275 ARSB=, a level last seen in October 2002. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Kevin Gray; Editing by Diane Craft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.