Argentine stocks fall on Tenaris, peso weakens

BUENOS AIRES, March 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Tuesday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV fell 1.44 percent to 930.12 points as investors sold off shares in blue-chip Tenaris, a day after the index plummeted 7.41 percent.

* Shares of market heavyweight Tenaris TENA.BA, a top global producer of steel pipes for the energy industry, fell 1.55 percent to 28.65 pesos.

* On the broad market volume was a light $12.1 million. Of active issues, 10 advanced, 37 declined and 11 were unchanged.

* Government bonds traded over the counter in Buenos Aires ended mixed in moderate trade.

* Dollar-denominated "Disc" bonds ARDISCD=RASL fell 4.2 percent while dollar-denominated Boden 2012 paper rose 2.1 percent.

* The peso currency shed 0.14 percent in formal exchange between banks to end at 3.61/3.6125 per dollar ARS=RASL, trimming losses from earlier in the session after the Central Bank intervened to keep the peso from weakening further, traders said..

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso fell 0.88 percent to end at 3.6925/3.6975 ARSB=. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Dan Grebler)