FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
hace 8 años
Argentine stocks surge to year high close
SECCIONES
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
3 de agosto de 2009 / 20:38 / hace 8 años

Argentine stocks surge to year high close

Redacción de Reuters

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Monday:

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV jumped 3.6 percent to its highest close in a year at 1,781.8 points, as oil sector stocks got a boost from higher oil prices

* Shares of steelmaker Tenaris TENA.BA TS.N, a leading producer of pipes for the energy sector that accounts for almost half of the MerVal, climbed 4.74 percent to 60.75 pesos.

* On the broad market, stocks volume was very strong at $22.3 million. Among active issues, 38 advanced, 20 declined and 18 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires climbed 2.4 percent on average as confidence was lifted by a $2.25 billion payment of interest and principle on its Boden 12 bonds.

* The dollar-denominated Par bond was among the day's winners, skyrocketing 7 percent ARPARD=RASL to an ask price of 28.90.

* In formal trade between banks, the peso rose 0.07 percent to 3.825/3.8275 per dollar <ARS=RASL despite the government's debt repayment using central bank reserves.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses as measured by Reuters, the peso firmed 0.13 percent to 3.86/3.865 per dollar ARSB=. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Helen Popper, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.