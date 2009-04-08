FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
hace 8 años
Argentina stocks, bonds rise pre-holiday, peso off
SECCIONES
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
8 de abril de 2009 / 21:00 / hace 8 años

Argentina stocks, bonds rise pre-holiday, peso off

Redacción de Reuters

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, April 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Wednesday:

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV gained 1.16 percent to end at 1,163.10 points, after two straight sessions of losses, led by banks, which got a boost from a jump in prices for government bonds that they hold.

* Leading financial group Grupo Financiero Galicia GFG.BA rose 4.74 percent to close at 0.729 peso per share.

* On the broader market, volume was weak at $7.5 million. Among active issues, 36 advanced, 13 declined and 15 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires gained an average 2.2 percent, as investors took positions ahead of a four-day weekend for Easter.

* Peso-denominated Disc bonds rose 5.3 percent, according the ask price.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso weakened slightly after several days of gains, off 0.07 percent to 3.6750/3.6775 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses as measured by Reuters, the peso fell 0.27 percent to 3.7150/3.7200 ARSB=.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.