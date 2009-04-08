Argentina stocks, bonds rise pre-holiday, peso off

BUENOS AIRES, April 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Wednesday:

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV gained 1.16 percent to end at 1,163.10 points, after two straight sessions of losses, led by banks, which got a boost from a jump in prices for government bonds that they hold.

* Leading financial group Grupo Financiero Galicia GFG.BA rose 4.74 percent to close at 0.729 peso per share.

* On the broader market, volume was weak at $7.5 million. Among active issues, 36 advanced, 13 declined and 15 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires gained an average 2.2 percent, as investors took positions ahead of a four-day weekend for Easter.

* Peso-denominated Disc bonds rose 5.3 percent, according the ask price.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso weakened slightly after several days of gains, off 0.07 percent to 3.6750/3.6775 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses as measured by Reuters, the peso fell 0.27 percent to 3.7150/3.7200 ARSB=.