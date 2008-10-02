FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
hace 9 años
Argentine stocks sink amid global economy worries
#Informe de Mercado Argentino
2 de octubre de 2008 / 20:12 / hace 9 años

Argentine stocks sink amid global economy worries

Redacción de Reuters

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks plunged 5.27 percent on Thursday, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street and elsewhere in the region amid renewed fears that a U.S. financial crisis could spark a global economic recession.

The MerVal index of leading shares .MERV ended down at 1,520.92 points, a day after the U.S. Senate voted in favor of a bailout plan for the financial sector that must still be approved by the lower house of Congress. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hilary Burke)

