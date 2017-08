BUENOS AIRES, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks slumped by more than 5 percent in early afternoon trade on Monday, pulled down by losses on Wall Street, after rising in the five previous sessions.

The MerVal index .MERV of leading stocks was off 5.02 percent to 944.01 points at 12:51 p.m. local time (1451 GMT). (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz)