Argentine stocks rise with Wall Street, peso firms

BUENOS AIRES, April 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Wednesday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV gained 0.76 percent to 1,134.61 points as new data on U.S. factory output and homes sales data spurred investor hopes the U.S. economy may be stabilizing.

* Buenos Aires-listed shares of Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras APBR.BA rose 4.64 percent to 62.05 pesos a share.

* "Wall Street's reaction to the economic data showed us that there may be a change in investor's attitudes," said Horacio Corneille, who runs a brokerage that bears his name.

* On the broad stock market, volume was $13.4 million. Of active issues, 30 advanced, 23 declined and 16 were unchanged.

* Argentine bonds rose as investors bargain hunted after recent losses. Locally traded debt rose 1.1 percent on average in light trade..

* Peso-denominated Boden 2012 paper ARBODEN12=RASL rose 2.1 percent, according to the ask price.

* The Argentine peso gained as the central bank sold dollars to help demand and prevent the currency from weakening further, traders said.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso rose 0.2 percent to 3.71/3.7125 per dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso strengthened 0.46 percent to 3.77/3.775 ARSB=. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Kevin Gray; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)