Argentine stocks climb on U.S. bailout hopes
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks jumped on Tuesday on investor optimism that lawmakers will revive a $700 billion plan to stabilize the U.S. financial system.
The MerVal index of leading shares .MERV climbed 3.02 percent to 1,592.19 in early trade, a day after plunging more than 8 percent and suffering its biggest one-day drop since February 2002. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Kevin Gray; Editing by James Dalgleish)
