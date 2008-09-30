viernes 13 de enero de 2017 18:29 ART
Argentine stocks climb on U.S. bailout hopes

martes 30 de septiembre de 2008 11:52 ART
 
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks jumped on Tuesday on investor optimism that lawmakers will revive a $700 billion plan to stabilize the U.S. financial system.

The MerVal index of leading shares .MERV climbed 3.02 percent to 1,592.19 in early trade, a day after plunging more than 8 percent and suffering its biggest one-day drop since February 2002. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Kevin Gray; Editing by James Dalgleish)

 