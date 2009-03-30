Argentine stocks, bonds fall on U.S. auto woes

BUENOS AIRES, March 30 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Monday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV fell 3.6 percent to 1123.28 points, following global stock markets lower on investor worries that two major U.S. automakers might be headed toward bankruptcy and heightened concerns about the global financial system.

* Shares in index heavyweight Tenaris TENA.BA TS.N, the world's top producer of seamless steel tube for the energy industry, fell 4.7 percent to 38.5 pesos per share.

* On the broad market, volume was a light $13.1 million. Of active issues 10 advanced, 42 declined and 13 were unchanged.

* Argentine bonds fell on Monday, pushed lower amid renewed worries about the health of the global economy. Locally traded debt averaged a loss of 0.4 percent.

* The peso-denominated Par bond ARPARP=RASL fell 3.5 percent, according to the ask price.

* The Argentine peso closed flat, steadied by Central Bank intervention to keep the currency from weakening further, traders said.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso was unchanged at 3.715/3.7175 per dollar ARS=RASL.