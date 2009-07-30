Argentina stocks soar on global markets; peso dips

BUENOS AIRES, July 30 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Thursday:

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV jumped 2.44 percent to 1,696.19 points, its highest level since September, tracking gains in global markets after U.S. companies posted a series of solid corporate profit reports.

* Shares of steelmaker Tenaris TENA.BA TS.N, a leading producer of pipes for the energy sector that accounts for almost half of the MerVal, climbed 3.66 percent to 56.7 pesos.

* On the broad market, volume was $12.1 million. Among active issues, 48 advanced, 21 declined and 13 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires slipped 0.2 percent on average as investors pocketed profits, erasing gains made early in the day.

* Bonds have been rising since last week, when the economy minister said he would seek to swap and buy back the inflation-indexed bonds that account for at least a third of the country's sovereign debt.

* The dollar-denominated Par bond was among the day's losers, falling 0.9 percent ARPARP=RASL to an ask price of 23.00.

* In formal trade between banks, the peso fell 0.26 percent to 3.8275/3.83 per dollar ARS=RASL as investors bought greenbacks in typical end-of-month dollar-purchasing.