Argentine stocks, bonds tumble amid global plunge

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks plunged on Monday, suffering their biggest one-day drop since February 2002, and bonds also fell amid deepening market gloom after lawmakers voted down the U.S. government's bailout plan.

The benchmark MerVal index .MERV closed 8.68 percent lower at 1,545.45 points, accumulating losses of 13 percent since the start of the month.

U.S. legislators rejected a $700 billion bailout plan for the financial industry in a surprise vote that sent global markets tumbling. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI plummeted 7 percent in the session.

Trade volume on Argentina's overall market was an unusually heavy $126.5 million. Of active shares, 63 fell, 3 rose and 7 were unchanged.

Leading losses was index heavyweight Tenaris TENA.BA, which makes steel tubes for the energy industry. It sank 17 percent to end at 55.50 pesos a share, stung by a 10 percent drop in the price of U.S. crude oil futures.

Argentine bond prices fell 2.2 percent on average in over-the-counter trade as the global turmoil sent investors fleeing from riskier assets, traders said.

Peso-denominated Par bonds took the biggest hit, shedding 7 percent, according to the bid price ARPARP=RASL.