BUENOS AIRES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks marked their biggest one-day fall since February 2002, shedding 8.68 percent on Monday amid deepening market gloom after lawmakers voted down the U.S. government's bailout plan.

The benchmark MerVal index .MERV closed at 1,545.45 points, accumulating losses of 13 percent since the start of the month. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Hilary Burke)