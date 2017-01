BUENOS AIRES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks sank in afternoon trade on Monday, following Wall Street and other regional bourses sharply lower amid gloom over a global credit crisis.

The benchmark MerVal index .MERV was down 7.38 percent at 1,567.46 points at 1758 GMT. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Hilary Burke; Editing by James Dalgleish)