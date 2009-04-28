Argentine stocks, bonds fall on U.S. bank worries

BUENOS AIRES, April 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Tuesday:

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV extended its losses for a second straight session, tracking Wall Street, which fell on worries that major banks may need more capital.

* Tenaris TENA.BATS.N, which makes steel pipes for the energy industry and is weighted as almost half of the MerVal, retreated 0.43 percent to 46.8 pesos per share.

* On the broader market, volume was a slack $4.5 million, with more than half in Tenaris.

* Prices for government bonds traded over the counter in Buenos Aires also fell, sliding 1.7 percent on average in light trade as investors pocked profits from recent gains..

* Peso-denominated Disc bonds ARDISCP=RASL shed 4.9 percent, according to the ask price.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso fell 0.34 percent to 3.715/3.7175 per dollar ARS=RASL.