Argentine stocks, bonds fall flu worries

BUENOS AIRES, April 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Monday:

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV fell 1.16 percent to 1,244.52 points as investors worried the spreading of a new strain of flu will add to the global economy's troubles.

* Buenos Aires-listed shares of Brazil's state-run energy company Petrobras APBR.BA fell 3.65 percent to 60.7 pesos per share.

* On the broader market, volume was $10.4 million. Of active issues 15 advanced, 37 declined and 11 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over the counter in Buenos Aires fell after four straight sessions of gains, sliding 0.8 percent on average over the concerns on swine flu.

* Peso-denominated Par bonds ARPARP=RASL shed 2.8 percent, according to the ask price.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso retreated 0.2 percent at 3.7025/3.705 per dollar ARS=RASL.