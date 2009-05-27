Argentina bonds gain, but stocks end recent rally

BUENOS AIRES May 27 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Wednesday:

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV closed lower as investors pocketed profits after six consecutive sessions of gains. The index ended 0.94 percent lower at 1,567.36 points.

* Shares in Telecom Argentina, one of Argentina's leading telephone companies, fell 3.43 percent to 7.32 pesos.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires rose on average 2.5 percent for a third straight session of gains on investor speculation the government could make an early payment on its Boden 2012 bond, traders said.

* The peso-denominated Disc bond ARDISCP=RASL rose 4.3 percent and the dollar-denominated Boden 2012 ARBODEN12D=RASL climbed 3 percent, according to the ask price.

* In formal exchange between banks, the Argentine peso rose 0.07 percent to end at 3.735/3.7375 per dollar ARS=RASL in light trade, traders said.