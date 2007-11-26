Argentina stocks, bonds fall in line with Wall St

BUENOS AIRES Nov 26 (Reuters) - Argentine bank shares sank on Monday, bringing down the benchmark stock index, as local bond prices fell on fears that credit market losses will injure the U.S. economy weighed on stocks in New York.

The MerVal index .MERV of the 25 leading stocks ended off 0.95 percent at 2,190.82 points, dropping through a technical support level at 2,200 points. Volume was moderate at $49 million. Of active issues 17 advanced, 56 declined and 18 were unchanged.

Among the financial shares losing ground were Banco Macro BMA.BA, down 2.31 percent to 8.02 pesos, and Banco Frances FRA.BA, which gave up 1.77 percent to close at 8.9 pesos per share.

"Most of the selling was concentrated in financial issues due to the strong fall in yields on U.S. treasuries, which made deepened the bad mood in emerging markets," said Hernan Labrone, analyst at Fenix Financial Company in Buenos Aires.

Argentine government bonds also fell on the domestic market, responding to the same fears over the U.S. economy.

The dollar-denominated Par bond fell 0.97 percent while the Discount bond in pesos eased 0.68 percent.