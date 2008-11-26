Argentine stocks jump in Wall Street's wake

BUENOS AIRES Nov 26 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks closed 5.34 percent higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street and in other regional bourses, traders said.

The benchmark MerVal index .MERV ended up at 954.81 points. When the MerVal closed at 2000 GMT, Brazilian stocks .BVSP were trading 5.77 percent higher and the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up more than 2 percent. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hilary Burke)