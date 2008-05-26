Argentine stocks inch higher, led by Petrobras

BUENOS AIRES May 26 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks closed slightly higher in light trade on Monday, as high global crude prices boosted shares in the local listing of Brazil's state-run energy company Petrobras.

The benchmark MerVal index .MERV inched 0.19 percent higher to close at 2,239.38 points after shedding 0.98 percent earlier in the session.

Volume was a slack $6.9 million on the broad market, where 24 issues advanced, 29 declined and 10 ended unchanged.

Traders were watching a standoff between the government and farm leaders who are locked in a two-month dispute over grains export taxes that has raised fears of a prolonged political conflict.

The government called off talks with farmers scheduled for Monday, a day after farm leaders held a rally of some 200,000 people.

Shares of Petrobras APBR.BA(PETR4.SA: Cotización) rose 3.39 percent to 122 pesos.

Local trading in Argentine government bonds was largely inactive because of the Memorial Day holiday in the United States, traders said.