viernes 13 de enero de 2017 18:18 ART
Usted esta aquí: Página de Inicio > Noticias > Articulo
Página de Inicio
Noticias
Titulares
Negocios
Mundo
Productos y Servicios
Support
Sobre Thomson Reuters

Argentine stocks rally; touch all-time high

lunes 26 de octubre de 2009 11:47 ART
 
[-] Texto [+]

BUENOS AIRES Oct 26 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks rallied on Monday and touched an all-time high, following gains on Wall Street and on other emerging markets equities.

Gains in banking shares pushed the country's benchmark stock index Merval .MERV up 1.67 percent to 2,334.25 points, an all-time intraday high. The index closed at its highest level on record at 2,339.77 points in October 2007. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Vivianne Rodrigues)

 