UPDATE 2-Argentine peso hits six-year low, stocks plunge

BUENOS AIRES Oct 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso currency closed at its weakest level in six years against the dollar on Friday and the benchmark stock index faded more than 7 percent in afternoon trade.

Fears of a global recession, as well as a crisis in confidence over the Argentine government's economic policies, have relentlessly hammered the country's markets all week after the government announced a state takeover of the private pension system.

The peso weakened 0.77 percent in formal interbank trade to 3.2775/3.2800 per dollar ARS=RASL, its lowest level since the January 2002 devaluation.

In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters ARSB=, the currency sank 2.38 percent to 3.4250/3.4350 per dollar, the lowest since December 2002.

The MerVal index of leading stocks .MERV was off 7.1 percent at 894 points in heavy volume, accumulating a loss of more than 26 percent during the week. The index is at levels unseen in 4-1/2 years.

Molinos food company launched a repurchase offer for 20.7 percent of its market capital, offering to buy 51.8 million shares at 9 pesos per share (MOL.BA: Cotización) after the Argentine securities regulator relaxed restrictions on companies buying back shares.

Molinos was trading at 7.7 pesos per share.