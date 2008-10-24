viernes 13 de enero de 2017 18:28 ART
Argentine stocks, bonds tumble with global trend

viernes 24 de octubre de 2008 12:24 ARST
 
BUENOS AIRES Oct 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's benchmark stock index tumbled more than 6 percent in early trade on Friday, and locally traded government bonds fell for an eighth consecutive session, due to fears of a global recession as well as doubts about local economic policy.

The MerVal index of leading stocks .MERV was off 6.44 percent at 901.6 points, accumulating a loss of more than 25 percent during the week. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)

 