Argentine stocks, bonds tumble with global trend
BUENOS AIRES Oct 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's benchmark stock index tumbled more than 6 percent in early trade on Friday, and locally traded government bonds fell for an eighth consecutive session, due to fears of a global recession as well as doubts about local economic policy.
The MerVal index of leading stocks .MERV was off 6.44 percent at 901.6 points, accumulating a loss of more than 25 percent during the week. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
