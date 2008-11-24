viernes 13 de enero de 2017 18:27 ART
Argentine stocks close up 8.8 pct amid global surge

lunes 24 de noviembre de 2008 18:13 ARST
 
BUENOS AIRES Nov 24 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks ended up a whopping 8.79 percent on Monday, buoyed by a global markets upswing after the U.S. government unveiled a plan to rescue banking giant Citigroup (C.N: Cotización).

The benchmark MerVal stocks index .MERV closed higher at 901.91 points after five straight sessions of losses, during which the index shed 19 percent of its value. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Hilary Burke; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)

 