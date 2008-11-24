Argentine stocks close up 8.8 pct amid global surge

BUENOS AIRES Nov 24 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks ended up a whopping 8.79 percent on Monday, buoyed by a global markets upswing after the U.S. government unveiled a plan to rescue banking giant Citigroup (C.N: Cotización ).

The benchmark MerVal stocks index .MERV closed higher at 901.91 points after five straight sessions of losses, during which the index shed 19 percent of its value. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Hilary Burke; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)