viernes 13 de enero de 2017 18:39 ART
Argentine stocks up 1.54 pct in early trade

martes 22 de enero de 2008 12:14 ARST
 
BUENOS AIRES Jan 22 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks .MERV rose 1.54 percent in opening trade on Tuesday after an unexpected interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The MerVal index of 42 leading shares was up to 1,905.96 points at 12:12 p.m. local time (1412 GMT). The index closed down more than 6 percent on Monday as global markets plunged on fears of a U.S. recession. (Reporting by Helen Popper; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)

 