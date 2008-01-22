Argentine stocks up 1.54 pct in early trade

BUENOS AIRES Jan 22 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks .MERV rose 1.54 percent in opening trade on Tuesday after an unexpected interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The MerVal index of 42 leading shares was up to 1,905.96 points at 12:12 p.m. local time (1412 GMT). The index closed down more than 6 percent on Monday as global markets plunged on fears of a U.S. recession. (Reporting by Helen Popper; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)