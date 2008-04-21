Argentine stocks rise on energy gains, bonds slip

BUENOS AIRES, April 21 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks rose on Monday as energy-related shares rallied on record high oil prices, canceling out losses among banking stocks that were hit by falling bond prices.

The benchmark MerVal stock index .MERV rose 0.69 percent to 2,201.62 points, racking up a gain of more than 4 percent in the last six sessions.

Monday's gainers were led by index-heavyweight Tenaris TENA.BATS.N, the world's top producer of seamless steel tubes for the oil and natural gas industry, which gained 3.17 percent to 89.5 pesos.

"The MerVal continued to recover due to energy companies, but the weakness of government bonds means this isn't a market seeing a more widespread upswing," said Marcelo Paccione, an analyst at ConsulCapital.

Argentine banks are major holders of sovereign debt, meaning falling bond prices hit their balance sheets.

Among Monday's losers were Banco Patagonia PAT.BA, which fell 2.86 percent to 2.72 pesos per share and Banco Macro BMA.BABMA.N, down 0.75 percent to 7.96 pesos.

On the broad market, volume shrank to a modest $29.7 million. Of the active issues, 39 advanced, 41 declined and 13 ended unchanged.

BONDS, PESO WEAKER