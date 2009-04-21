Argentine bonds, stocks rise on Wall Street gains

BUENOS AIRES, April 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Tuesday:

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV rose 2.28 percent to 1,220.34 points as Wall Street recovered from the sharp losses of the previous session. The MerVal fell by as much as 1.05 percent earlier in the day's trade.

* Tenaris TENA.BATS.N, which makes steel pipes for the energy industry and is weighted as almost half of the MerVal, rose 3.39 percent to 44.2 pesos per share.

* On the broader market, trade volume was thin at $14.4 million. Of active issues 37 advanced, 20 declined and 16 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over the counter in Buenos Aires also rebounded in line with global gains, climbing 1.2 percent on average, after sliding 2.2 percent on Monday.

* Dollar-denominated Discount bonds ARDISCD=RASL gained 2.6 percent, according to the ask price.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso slipped just 0.07 percent to 3.69/3.6925 per dollar ARS=RASL, its third consecutive loss against the greenback. Traders said the central bank was tracking the market closely to avoid any volatility.