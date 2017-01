(Refiles to fix improper display of text)

BUENOS AIRES Jan 21 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks fell 4.3 percent in opening trade mirroring losses in international markets.

The MerVal .MERV index of 42 leading shares tumbled to 1,915.04 points at 12:10 p.m. (1410 GMT). (Reporting by Helen Popper; Editing by Tom Hals)