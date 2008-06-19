Argentine peso firms to nearly two-year high

BUENOS AIRES, June 19 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso continued firming on Thursday, trading at its strongest level since May 2006 in interbank trade as the central bank made hefty dollar sales amid a political standoff with farmers.

In midday trade, the peso ARS=RASL appreciated 0.25 percent to 3.0250/3.0275 per dollar.

In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso strengthened by the same percentage to 3.1100/3.1125 per dollar ARSB=.

Traders said the central bank continued tapping its foreign reserves to shore up the peso and avoid a run on the currency, as a three-month tax dispute between the government and farmers kept the country alert to possible food and fuel shortages.

Farm leaders extended their latest partial strike through Friday, vowing to withhold grains from market but allow other farm products to be sold.

With grain sales disrupted, many exporters are no longer cashing in their dollars for pesos on the foreign exchange market. Traders said the central bank has effectively acted to replace them, as private investors continue betting on safe-haven greenbacks.

"Our action (in recent weeks) was forceful, the demand for pesos strengthened significantly, putting a stop to a tendency toward depreciation and avoiding possible undesired effects on prices," Central Bank President Martin Redrado told a conference organized by LatinFinance magazine on Wednesday.

"Not using our foreign reserves at a time of demand for dollars would have been absurd," Redrado said.