Argentine stocks, bonds rise on global upswing

(Recasts with closing prices)

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks ended higher on Thursday after a volatile session, reversing earlier losses on reports the U.S. government was considering a broad rescue plan for the financial sector.

Bonds also rose but the peso currency weakened further against the dollar.

The MerVal .MERV index of leading stocks ended up 1.07 percent at 1,508.07 after sinking by as much as 3.93 percent earlier as it tracked the jittery mood in global markets.

The MerVal has fallen by about 15 percent since the start of the month and 30 percent since Jan. 1. Trade volume on Thursday was a moderate $40.2 million and of active shares, 60 retreated, 39 advanced and 15 were unchanged.

"More measures to restore trust in the U.S. financial system allowed for the Dow Jones (industrial average) to shoot up, and helped the MerVal reverse its losses," said Leopoldo Olivari, a trader at Bacque brokerage.

Leading gains, Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia GFG.BA saw its share price jump 8 percent to 1.21 pesos.

Meanwhile, Argentina's sovereign debt closed up 2.1 percent on average in over-the-counter trade in Buenos Aires, after seeing its gains shrink to about 0.8 percent earlier in the session.