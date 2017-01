BUENOS AIRES, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks plunged on Thursday in afternoon trade, erasing earlier gains as Wall Street took a turn for the worse amid ongoing financial turbulence.

Argentina's benchmark MerVal index .MERV was down 3.69 percent at 1,436.78 points at 1700 GMT, trading at levels not seen since July 2005. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Hilary Burke)