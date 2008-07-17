viernes 13 de enero de 2017 18:35 ART
Argentine stocks jump after Senate rejects tax hike

jueves 17 de julio de 2008 11:12 ART
 
BUENOS AIRES, July 17 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks jumped 2.44 percent in opening trade on Thursday, hours after the Senate voted against a government-backed tax increase on soy exports, which had sparked four months of farm protests.

The MerVal .MERV benchmark index had risen to 1,923.28 points by 11:09 a.m. local time (1409 GMT). (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hilary Burke; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)

 