Argentine stocks jump after Senate rejects tax hike
BUENOS AIRES, July 17 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks jumped 2.44 percent in opening trade on Thursday, hours after the Senate voted against a government-backed tax increase on soy exports, which had sparked four months of farm protests.
The MerVal .MERV benchmark index had risen to 1,923.28 points by 11:09 a.m. local time (1409 GMT). (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hilary Burke; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
© Thomson Reuters 2017 All rights reserved.