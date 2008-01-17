Argentine stocks plunge on U.S. economy concerns
BUENOS AIRES Jan 17 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks ended 2.64 percent lower on Thursday, mirroring an overall market slump centered on U.S. economic concerns.
The MerVal index .MERV of 42 leading companies closed at 2,011.21 points.
Volume on the broad market was a moderate 117.5 million pesos ($37 million). ($1=3.18 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Dan Grebler)
