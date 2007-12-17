Argentine stocks hit 3-month low amid global slide
BUENOS AIRES Dec 17 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks closed at a three-month low on Monday, mirroring losses in bourses throughout the region, fueled by investor worries over the U.S. economy, traders said.
The MerVal index .MERV of the 25 leading stocks sank 2.6 percent to 2,127.21 points, according to preliminary closing figures.
Trade volume was a robust 224 million pesos, or $71 million. ($1 = 3.165 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Dan Grebler)
© Thomson Reuters 2017 All rights reserved.