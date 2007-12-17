viernes 13 de enero de 2017 18:40 ART
Argentine stocks hit 3-month low amid global slide

lunes 17 de diciembre de 2007 17:09 ART
 
BUENOS AIRES Dec 17 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks closed at a three-month low on Monday, mirroring losses in bourses throughout the region, fueled by investor worries over the U.S. economy, traders said.

The MerVal index .MERV of the 25 leading stocks sank 2.6 percent to 2,127.21 points, according to preliminary closing figures.

Trade volume was a robust 224 million pesos, or $71 million. ($1 = 3.165 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Dan Grebler)

 