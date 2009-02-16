Argentine stocks slip, peso mixed in paltry trade

BUENOS AIRES Feb 16 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Monday.

* The benchmark MerVal stocks index .MERV fell back 0.97 percent to 1,123.82 points in meager trade, hurt by the absence of institutional investors due to a U.S. market holiday.

* The Buenos Aires-listed shares of index heavyweight Tenaris TENA.BA, a top global supplier of seamless steel tubes for the energy industry, shed 1 percent to 39 pesos.

* On the broad market, volume was paltry at less than $1 million, its lowest level since Sept. 2, 2002, coinciding with another U.S. market holiday. Of active issues, 5 advanced, 23 declined and 15 were unchanged.

* No significant deals on government bonds were made in over-the-counter trade in Buenos Aires due to the U.S. holiday.

* In formal exchange between banks, where the central bank regularly intervenes to avoid abrupt movements, the peso currency weakened 0.07 percent to 3.4925/3.4975 per dollar ARS=RASL.