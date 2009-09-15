UPDATE 2- Argentine bonds soar on greater risk appetite

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentine bonds closed 3.9 percent higher on average in over-the-counter trade on Tuesday as demand from foreign investors rose due to an increased global appetite for risk.

The J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bonds Index 11EMJ, which measures the spread between the country's benchmark bonds and comparable U.S. Treasuries, was last down 60 basis points at 749, its lowest in 12 months.

Rising demand among institutional investors and other official organizations has contributed to the recent rise in Argentina's sovereign bonds, traders said.

Optimism about the global economic outlook has also prompted investors to shun safe-haven assets such as the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasuries in favor of stocks, commodities and foreign bonds.