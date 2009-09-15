viernes 13 de enero de 2017 18:21 ART
Usted esta aquí: Página de Inicio > Noticias > Articulo
Página de Inicio
Noticias
Titulares
Negocios
Mundo
Productos y Servicios
Support
Sobre Thomson Reuters

UPDATE 1- Argentine bonds soar on greater risk appetite

martes 15 de septiembre de 2009 16:50 ART
 
[-] Texto [+]

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentine bonds closed 3.9 percent higher on average in over-the-counter trade on Tuesday as demand from foreign investors rose due to an increased global appetite for risk.

The J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bonds Index 11EMJ, which measures the spread between the country's benchmark bonds and comparable U.S. Treasuries, was last down 60 basis points to 749, its lowest in 12 months.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Vivianne Rodrigues; Editing by Dan Grebler)

 