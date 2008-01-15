Argentine stocks sink due to U.S. recession fears
BUENOS AIRES Jan 15 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks plunged on Tuesday, mirroring losses throughout the region amid investor fears of a looming U.S. recession, traders said.
The MerVal index .MERV of 42 leading companies sank 2.95 percent to end at 2,069.31 points. Trade volume on the broad market was a moderate $41 million.
When the Argentine market closed, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was trading 2.16 percent lower. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hilary Burke)
© Thomson Reuters 2017 All rights reserved.