viernes 13 de enero de 2017 18:40 ART
Argentine stocks sink due to U.S. recession fears

martes 15 de enero de 2008 18:13 ARST
 
BUENOS AIRES Jan 15 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks plunged on Tuesday, mirroring losses throughout the region amid investor fears of a looming U.S. recession, traders said.

The MerVal index .MERV of 42 leading companies sank 2.95 percent to end at 2,069.31 points. Trade volume on the broad market was a moderate $41 million.

When the Argentine market closed, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was trading 2.16 percent lower. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hilary Burke)

 