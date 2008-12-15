Argentina stocks rise for ninth straight session

BUENOS AIRES Dec 15 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks closed higher for a ninth consecutive session on Monday, boosted by selective buying from investors in shares tied to global commodity prices, while bonds fell.

The benchmark MerVal index .MERV rose 1.53 percent to close at 1,115.04 points, accumulating a 20.5 percent gain since it began its run in positive territory and reducing its losses this year to 48.2 percent.

"Selective buying from investment funds helped the MerVal extend its gains," said Augusto Fariea, a trader at Amirante Galitis brokerage.

Buenos Aires-listed shares of Brazilian oil company Petrobras APBR.BA rose 2.72 percent to 41.6 pesos per share, pushed higher by a brief rise in oil prices on expectations that OPEC would agree to cuts this week when the group meets in Algeria.

Oil prices closed nearly 4 percent lower as deepening economic worries countered those expectations.

Food manufacturer and grains exporter Molinos Rio de la Plata (MOL.BA: Cotización) rose 1.1 percent to 12.1 pesos.

On the broad market volume was light at $13.5 million. Of active issues, 39 advanced, 14 declined and 14 were unchanged.

Government bonds traded locally fell 2.1 percent on average in light trade, led by a 6.9 percent fall in the dollar-denominated Boden 2014 bond ARBODEN14=RASL.