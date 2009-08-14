Argentine stocks fall behind Wall St, bonds weaker

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Friday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV fell 1.89 percent to 1,761.61 in line with falls on Wall Street as weak consumer sentiment data fueled concern over the strength of an economic recovery.

* Market heavyweight Tenaris TENA.BATS.N, a global producer of steel pipes for the energy industry, fell 1.92 percent to end at 58.7 pesos per share.

* On the broad market stocks volume was light at $11.4 million. Of active issues, 21 advanced, 48 declined and 7 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires fell 0.7 percent after July consumer price data released on Wednesday underlined skepticism over government statistics.

* Official July inflation came in at 0.6 percent, well below private estimates of the real rise in prices.

* The peso-denominated Par 2038 ARPARP=RASL fell 1.4 percent to an ask price of 24.30.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso weakened 0.13 percent to 3.8400/3.8425 per U.S. dollar ARS=RASL.

* In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as measured by Reuters, the peso firmed 0.06 percent to end at 3.8575/3.8625 ARSB=. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by James Dalgleish)