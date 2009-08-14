viernes 13 de enero de 2017 18:20 ART
Argentine stocks fall behind Wall St, bonds weaker

viernes 14 de agosto de 2009 17:56 ART
 
 BUENOS AIRES, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock,
currency and bond market trends on Friday.
 * MerVal stocks index .MERV fell 1.89 percent to 1,761.61
in line with falls on Wall Street as weak consumer sentiment
data fueled concern over the strength of an economic recovery.
 * Market heavyweight Tenaris TENA.BATS.N, a global
producer of steel pipes for the energy industry, fell 1.92
percent to end at 58.7 pesos per share.
 * On the broad market stocks volume was light at $11.4
million. Of active issues, 21 advanced, 48 declined and 7 were
unchanged.
 * Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in
Buenos Aires fell 0.7 percent after July consumer price data
released on Wednesday underlined skepticism over government
statistics.
 * Official July inflation came in at 0.6 percent, well
below private estimates of the real rise in prices.
 * The peso-denominated Par 2038 ARPARP=RASL fell 1.4
percent to an ask price of 24.30.
 * In formal exchange between banks, the peso weakened 0.13
percent to 3.8400/3.8425 per U.S. dollar ARS=RASL.
 * In informal trade between foreign exchange houses, as
measured by Reuters, the peso firmed 0.06 percent to end at
3.8575/3.8625 ARSB=.
 (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Luis Andres Henao;
Editing by James Dalgleish)
 