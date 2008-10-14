Argentine stocks close up 11 pct after holiday

BUENOS AIRES Oct 14 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks soared to close 11 percent higher on Tuesday, marking their biggest one-day gain since January 2002 as the local market tracked global gains from a day earlier.

The MerVal index of leading shares .MERV ended up 10.99 percent at 1,349.69 points, after closing for a national holiday on Monday. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hilary Burke, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)