Argentine stocks slide in global slump, bonds fall

BUENOS AIRES May 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Wednesday.

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV sank 4.19 percent to 1,461.22 points, falling after nine straight sessions of gains and mirroring market losses throughout the region after U.S. retail sales data came in below expectations.

* Argentina's Banco Macro BMA.BA, one of Argentina's biggest private banks, retreated 6.6 percent to 5.80 pesos a share on profit-taking after recent rises.

* On the broad stock market, volume was moderate at $15.2 million. Of active issues, 52 declined, 8 advanced, and 12 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires fell 3 percent on average, falling for a fourth straight session to accumulate losses of nearly 8 percent.

* The dollar-denominated 2033 Discount bond ARDISCD=RASL shed 4.7 percent to an ask price of 34.20.

* In formal exchange between banks, the Argentine peso closed 0.13 percent weaker at 3.7225/3.7250 per dollar ARS=RASL. Traders said the central bank helped spur the peso's decline by buying dollars on the market.