Argentine stocks rise with soaring oil prices

BUENOS AIRES Aug 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Thursday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV rose 1.25 percent to 1,795.58 points boosted by higher oil prices that pushed up index heavyweight Tenaris.

*Tenaris TENA.BA TS.N a global producer of steel pipes for the energy industry, rose 1.27 percent to end at 59.85.

* On the broad market, volume was moderate at $16.9 million. Of active issues, 45 advanced, 17 declined and 18 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires fell 0.2 percent after July consumer price data released on Wednesday underlined skepticism over government statistics. Official July inflation came in at 0.6 percent, well below private estimates of the real rise in prices.

* The peso-denominated Disc 2033 ARDISCP=RASL fell 3 percent to end at 87.90.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso weakened 0.07 percent to 3.8350/3.8375 per dollar ARS=RASL.