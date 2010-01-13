RPT-Argentina bonds, stocks gain after swap pledge

(Repeats story with no change to text)

* Stocks, bonds rebound from Tuesday's sell-off

* Peso weakens as safe-haven dollar demand picks up

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks and bonds rose on Wednesday after the government vowed to press ahead with a debt swap in spite of a legal spat over government plans to use foreign reserves to pay debt.

Argentina is sending a "strong signal" that the swap to mop up defaulted sovereign bonds is going ahead as planned, Economy Minister Amado Boudou told Reuters in an interview. For details see [ID:N13136742]

Argentine bonds also got a lift from reduced investor concern about a U.S. court order that froze some Central Bank accounts because the government said only $1.7 million had been embargoed, though later on Wednesday court documents showed up to $2.7 bln had been frozen.

Sovereign debt traded over the counter in Buenos Aires ended up an average of 0.3 percent, reversing earlier losses of up to 1 percent. The peso-denominated Boden 12 bond ARBODEN12=RASL rose 1.6 percent to an ask price of 123.90.