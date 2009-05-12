Argentine stocks gain again, bonds lose ground

BUENOS AIRES May 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Tuesday.

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV rose for a ninth straight session, boosted by banking and energy shares, traders said.

* The index closed 0.86 percent higher at 1,525.22 points, accumulating a nearly 23 percent gain since April 29.

* Banco Macro BMA.BA, one of Argentina's biggest private banks, jumped 8.4 percent to 6.21 pesos a share.

* Shares in index heavyweight Tenaris TENA.BA, which makes steel tubes for the energy industry, gained 1.5 percent to end at 53.80 pesos.

* On the broad stock market, volume was moderate at $17.6 million. Of active issues 39 advanced, 34 declined and 10 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires fell 1.7 percent on average, sinking for a third straight session to accumulate losses of 4.5 percent.

* The dollar-denominated 2033 Discount bond ARDISCD=RASL plunged 6.5 percent to an ask price of 35.90.

* Bond purchases by government agencies and state-run banks have helped push values higher in recent weeks, with prices still up around 10 percent since May 1.

* In formal exchange between banks, where the central bank intervenes nearly every day, the Argentine peso closed flat at 3.7175/3.72 per dollar ARS=RASL.