Argentine stocks up, held back by Petrobras unit

BUENOS AIRES Feb 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Wednesday.

* The benchmark MerVal stocks index .MERV inched up 0.25 percent to 1,107.98, held back by a slide in a heavily weighted oil company that reported fourth-quarter losses.

* The Buenos Aires-listed shares of Brazilian oil company Petrobras APBR.BA, weighted as 12 percent of the index, gained 1.7 percent to 52.9 pesos per share.

* But the Brazilian firm's local arm Petrobras Energia Participaciones PCH.BA, weighted at 5 percent of the index, plunged 6.38 percent to 2.2 pesos per share after it reported a fourth-quarter loss of 300 million pesos.

* On the broad market volume was moderate at $13 million. Of active issues 18 advanced, 28 declined and 19 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires fell on average as renewed concerns about the world economy turned investors away from high-risk assets.

* The 2033 Disc bond in dollars ARDISCD=RASL fell 3 percent to an ask price of 32.40.

* In formal exchange between banks the peso slipped 0.14 percent to 3.4875/3.4900 per dollar ARS=RASL.