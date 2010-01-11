Central bank row hangs over Argentine markets

* Local bonds trim earlier gains to end up average 0.1 pct

* Stocks fall 1.48 percent in light trade, banks slide (Updates to close)

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks fell on Monday while bonds ended almost flat in light trade marked by persistent investor caution due to a row over government plans to tap foreign currency reserves to pay debt.

The benchmark MerVal stocks index .MERV closed down 1.48 percent at 2,317.74 points, dragged down by banking shares. Grupo Financiera Galicia GFG.BA fell 4.2 percent to 2.05 pesos per share.

"It's clear that investors may not take decisions until the situation is resolve.d ... In this scenario (traders) prefer to make choices that don't carry high risk in Argentina, like oil companies," said Francisco Marra, a trader at the Bull Market Traders brokerage.

President Cristina Fernandez fired the central bank chief, Martin Redrado, by decree last week after he refused to free billions of dollars in foreign reserves to pay the public debt -- a move the opposition says is unconstitutional.

A court reinstated Redrado and barred the government from tapping the reserves. A special Congress committee could meet later this week to discuss whether Fernandez overstepped her authority firing Redrado by decree. For details see [ID:nN11152117]