Argentine stocks, bonds drop after gains last week

BUENOS AIRES Aug 10 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Monday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV fell 0.34 percent to 1,793.31 points on profit-taking after a 4.6 percent rise last week.

* Market heavyweight Tenaris TENA.BA, a global leader in steel products for the oil industry, fell 1.0 percent to close at 59.5 pesos per share. Tenaris usually tracks oil prices, which fell slightly on Monday.

* On the broad market, volume was moderate at $14 million. Of active issues, 38 advanced, 27 declined and 17 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires fell 0.4 percent on average after a 4.2 percent gain last week.

* The 2038 peso-denominated Par bond ARPARD=RASL fell 1.0 percent to end at an ask price of 28.25.

* In formal exchange between banks the peso weakened 0.07 percent to 3.8275/3.8300 per dollar ARS=RASL.