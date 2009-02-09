Argentine bonds mixed ahead of swap, stocks off

BUENOS AIRES Feb 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's bonds, stock and currency market trends on Monday.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter were mixed as investors wait for the government to launch a swap of new bonds for government loans held by foreign banks.

* The dollar-denominated 2038 Par bond rose 1.4 percent ARPARD=RASL to an ask price of 21.90.

* The dollar Boden 2014 ARBODEN14D=RASL fell 2.9 percent to an ask price of 11.65.

* The benchmark MerVal stocks index .MERV dropped 0.68 percent to 1,135.96 points. The MerVal had risen in the last four sessions.

* Bellwether Tenaris TENA.BA, which make steel products for the global oil industry and is weighted as more than a third of the MerVal, slid 1.8 percent to 40.00 pesos per share. Tenaris often tracks crude prices, which fell on Monday.

* On the broad market volume was moderate at $15 million. Of active issues 27 advanced, 30 declined and 13 were unchanged.

* In formal exchange between banks the peso ended flat at 3.4850/3.4875 per dollar ARS=RASL.