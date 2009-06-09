Argentine stocks rise with oil, bonds rebound

BUENOS AIRES, June 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, bond and currency market trends on Tuesday.

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV gained 1.01 percent to 1,641.70 points, buoyed by energy-related shares as oil prices rose.

* Shares in Tenaris TENA.BA, which makes steel pipes for the energy industry and is weighted as almost half of the MerVal, rose 1.9 percent to 59.80 pesos per share.

* On the broad stock market, volume was modest at $11.2 million. Of active issues, 44 advanced, 24 declined and 13 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires gained 1.8 percent on average but traders said volume continued to be thin.

* The 2033 Discount bond denominated in dollars ARDISCD=RASL jumped 3.4 percent to an ask price of 48.40.

* Dollar-denominated Boden 2012 bonds ARBODEN12D=RASL gained 1.75 percent as investors prepare for a government auction this week tied to the early payment of a coupon that comes due in August. Participants will have to submit bids on the discount they would be willing to accept in the deal.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso ended flat at 3.7575/3.76 per dollar ARS=RASL. Traders said the central bank sold dollars on the market to keep the peso from slumping.