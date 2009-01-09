Argentine stocks fall with crude in regional slump

BUENOS AIRES Jan 9 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks fell on Friday, pressured by market losses throughout the region and lower U.S. crude oil futures, both of which stemmed from the release of poor jobs data in the United States, traders said.

Argentina's energy-heavy, benchmark MerVal index .MERV closed down 1.08 percent at 1,179.55, cutting gains chalked up since Jan. 1 to around 9 percent.

"The MerVal reflected the circular fears buzzing around the U.S. economy after the jobs data was released, which affected oil prices," said Claudio Szlaien, an analyst at Marlon Recursos Financieros.

"This had a direct impact on Tenaris and dragged the MerVal downward," he added

Index heavyweight Tenaris TENA.BA, which makes steel tubes for the energy industry and often moves along with crude prices, sank 3.6 percent to 40.50 pesos a share. Tenaris accounts for more than one-third of the MerVal's weighting.

Volume on the broad market was a modest $11 million. Of active shares, 24 rose, 23 fell and 14 were unchanged.

Locally traded Argentine bonds slipped for a second straight day after making steady gains in recent weeks, falling 0.4 percent on average in over-the-counter trade as investors continued taking profits, traders said.

Losses were led by the dollar-denominated Boden 2014 ARBODEN14D=RASL, which shed 4.8 percent to an ask price of 11.90.